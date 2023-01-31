NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Ronald A. “Bluto” McLaughlin, 54 of New Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.



Ron was born in Youngstown on March 18, 1968 to Donald Garreffa and Karen McLaughlin.

He was a 1986 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

Ronald worked as a self-employed repo agent.

Ron liked hunting and camping. He most enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.



Ron is survived by his mother, Karen (McLaughlin) English; the love of his life, Dawn Vroman; his daughter, Tarisa McLaughlin; his aunt, Cindy Wellman and two uncles, Donny and Bill McLaughlin.



He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Garreffa and his grandmother, Edith Barnes.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by service at 4:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.



In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made directly to the family.



Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

