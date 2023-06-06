YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin L. Summerville, 64, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital of Youngstown, with her loved ones surrounding her.

Robin was born in Youngstown on March 8, 1959, daughter to John and Nancy Hrusovski.

She was a Wilson High School graduate.

She was currently employed at Brentwood Originals.

Robin had a love for music and started her own DJing business as “DJ Rocking Robin”. She loved to sing Karaoke, dance and entertain a crowd. She was also a member of the 31 Club and AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers. In her free time she enjoyed camping, bingo, playing cards, motorcycles rides and volunteering her time aiding in the annual Teddy Foltz Memorial Poker Run which benefits abused children, however, Robin most preferred just being in the presence of her family, friend and grandchildren.

Robin is survived by her daughter, Kristi Summerville (Adam Rodriguez); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Gage and Savannah Thomas; a sister, Nicole (Dominic) Thomas; nephews, John, Christopher and Dominic Thomas and great-niece and nephew, Shay and Eljay.

Robin is reunited in love and death by her mother, Nancy and two children, Shaun Summerville and Angela Faust.

Family and friends will celebrate Robin’s life with visitation on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.