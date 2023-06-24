BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robin Grebenz, 69, passed away on June 21, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland, after a long battle with cancer.

Robin was born on June 21, 1954, in New Castle, daughter of the late Hubert and Faye (Davidson) Kaylor.

She graduated from Mohawk High School in 1972, and later worked for Mohawk High School in the cafeteria for 43 years.

Robin enjoyed socializing with family and friends, word search puzzles, and spending time with her only grandchild, Clarissa.

Robin was a longtime member at the Bessemer Croatian Club and the Johnson Club.

Robin is survived by her children, Victoria (Partner Ed Kelley) Grebenz, of Bessemer, Holly (Sam) Egan of Bessemer and Ashley Grebenz of Hermitage; two sisters, , Debi Kaylor, of Mt. Jackson and Rhonda (Bill) Serra, of Fairmont, West Virginia and a granddaughter, Clarissa Grebenz, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws.

In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Grebenz whom she married on August 24, 1974, he died on April 23, 2021 and two nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 8 :00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon, at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, followed by a funeral service at noon.

Robin will be laid to rest in Bessemer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.