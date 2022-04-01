YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Attorney Robert E. Tablack, 93, passed on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Omni West Assisted Living in Youngstown.

Robert was born on October 14, 1928, in Struthers, son of the late George and Helen (Durick) Tablack.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and Ohio State University.

Robert was a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

He was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

Robert had a law practice in Youngstown for many years.

He loved Ohio State Football and Cleveland Browns Football.

Robert is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pearl (Kiddon) Tablack, his daughter, Terry Popovich, his son, Robert Tablack; three stepchildren, Mary Noble, Cathy (Robert) Domico and Cindy Wick and eight step-grandchildren and 13 step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret (Friga) Tablack, his brothers, William, George, Jr., John and James Tablack and his sisters, June Donchess and Norma Katusic.

Private visitation and services were held and the burial was in St. John Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Omni West Assisted Living for their care and compassion shown to Bob and for providing him peace and comfort.

Arrangements were by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.