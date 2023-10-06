YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Charles Shaw, 65, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Robert was born on December 20, 1957 in Los Angeles, California, son of the Donald and Audrey (Underwood) Shaw.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He later worked for Schwebel’s Baking Company.

Robert was a very caring person, a good friend, a father figure and loved his family and his dogs. He had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan.



Robert is survived by his sisters, Melody Shaw, Michelle Turrey, Valarie Johnson, Vicky Mansfield and Christina Shaw and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, Donald, W. Shaw, Jr.



There are no calling hours or services planned.



Arrangements are by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

