NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rusty” Alan George, 77, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Rusty was born on June 16, 1946 to parents William and Peg (Eckert) George in Youngstown, Ohio.

After High School, Rusty enlisted in the United States Air Force and after an Honorable discharge attended Youngstown State University. Rusty worked at Northside Hospital until he retired.

In 1968, Rusty married the love of his life, Amy (Metz) George on August 24th and together they raised two children, Brian and Daniel.

Rusty enjoyed antiquing and mowing his lawn, working in his flower gardens, playing cards with friends, reading, going to breakfast with the guys, going on day trips, and most of all, spending time with his family, friends and especially all his grandchildren, but most of all honoring his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Rusty belonged to Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Enon Valley.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William “Butch” George, a granddaughter, Allison Regan George and a niece, Michele George.

Rusty is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Amy and his two children, Brian (Becky) George and Daniel (Cynthia) George, a brother, David (Joyce Anne) George, three sisters, Linda (Tom) Pregi Marilyn (William) Sarisky and Peggy (Robert) Butler, sister-in-law, Rita George, his grandchildren; Nicole Carder, Gretchen, Moira, Emma and Seth George, great-grandchild Alexis Fotou and a great-great grandchild, Kingston Ricco.

Services will be at Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 154 Petersburg Rd, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will take place in Zion Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice or to Bethel E.P.C. Church in Rusty’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.