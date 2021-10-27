Richard M. Wagner, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Wagner, 79, died on Monday October 25, 2021, at Assumption Village.

Richard was born on May 5, 1942, in Youngstown son of the later John and Winifred (Berry) Wagner.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Church and a graduate of Struthers High School and served in the US Air Force.

Richard worked as a Tech for Simplex Time Recording for 34 years.

He enjoyed watching car racing, camping, and spending time with his family that he loved so much. He was like a father figure to them. He was a good care giver to them and others. “Richard did it his way”

Richard is survived by two brothers, David (Vivian) Wagner and John (Betty) Wagner, two sisters, Ann Vass, and Wendy Maizel and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Anna LaClair and his paternal grandparents, John & Anna Wagner.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the donor can select a charity.

Richard will be missed by all that knew him.

