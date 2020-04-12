Richard M. Mashiska, Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Mashiska, 67, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Rick was born in Youngstown on July 16, 1952, son of the late John and Madeline (Bracaglia) Mashiska.

Rick was a graduate of East High School and was a member of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church.

He worked 20 years at Stambaugh Thompson Company and for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company.

Rick was a man that lived for his family and friends. As a young father, he was a coach for his daughter’s softball team for several years and would always be the informal coach at home, throwing a baseball or football around with his kids. He was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association for 24 years, where he taught his children how to shoot and safely use firearms. He met many of his friends while working at Stambaugh Thompson’s Warehouse for almost twenty years. He was their go-to man for auto repair and just about anything else around the house, especially for painting. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and car shows on TV, as well as listening to the music of his younger years. He was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, father-in-law, and loyal friend. We can all be forever grateful for the many years he gave us, and we will cherish his memory. He will be missed!

Rick is survived by his wife, Sandra C. (Weitzman) Mashiska, whom he married on March 8, 1975; his son, Richard M. (Shareece) Mashiska of Austintown; his daughter, Heidi J. Mozzy of Beaver Township; a brother, John Mashiska, Jr. of Austintown; four grandchildren, Roman, Sophia and Rosalie Mashiska and Thomas Mozzy III and a sister-in-law, Patricia Mashiska of Austintown.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son in law, Thomas Mozzy II; his brother, Robert Mashiska; his sister, Rita Mashiska,and his sister-in-law, Beverly Mashiska.

A private chapel service will be held for the immediate family.

Burial will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

