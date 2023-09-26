NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Kay Stofko, a devoted wife to Jeffrey for 33 years, a loving mother to Corey, Molly and Robert and a dedicated teacher, suddenly passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the age of 57.

Rhonda was born on January 11, 1966, in New Castle, Pennsylvania; daughter of Patty and Ronald Cupp.

She graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1984. She went on to study at Youngstown State University, graduating in 1989. She then received a Master’s Degree in Education from Cleveland State University in 1994.

Rhonda was a teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for 35 years.

Rhonda and Jeffrey have been the love of each other’s lives for over 41 years, officially married on July 21, 1990. In every aspect of Rhonda’s life, she was a beacon of kindness and love. Her enduring love with Jeffrey, her unwavering commitment to her children and her devotion to teaching touched countless lives. Additionally, Rhonda greatly enjoyed rescuing and caring for her collies. Rhonda’s legacy will live on in our hearts as we remember her joyful sense of humor and her passion and love for others.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; two sons, Corey and Robert; her daughter, Molly; her father, Ronald Cupp; her sister, Susan Fryer; her brother, Brian Cupp and her father-in-law, Michael Stofko.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Cupp; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Goldie Anthony; paternal grandparents, Fred and Marian Cupp and her mother-in-law, Rose Mary Stofko.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers and again on Saturday, September 30 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 30.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Rhonda K. Stofko Memorial Scholarship Fund using the following link: https://gofund.me/b5d3f9c5.

