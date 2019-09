CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph McCoy Cash, Sr. passed away Saturday, September 14.

Ralph was born July 7, 1934.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 66 10th Street, Campbell, OH 44405.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, September 23, following visitation at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home.