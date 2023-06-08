CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Gurd, 72 of Campbell, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Phyllis was born on January 21, 1951 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Michael and Jenny (Marzano) Pesce.

Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Over the years Phyllis enjoyed listening to oldies music and dancing. She love cooking. She enjoyed crocheting and doing word search puzzles.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, Anthony Pesce; a grandson, Zachary Gurd and her nephew, Richard Teski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Gurd and her sister, Marie Teski.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Maplecrest, Dr. Ricciardi, Hospice and several cousins that cared for Phyllis.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

