YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Joseph Helon, 99, formerly of Youngstown, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Dignity Hospital in Northridge California.

Peter was born on May 25, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John and Mary (Golonko) Helon.

Peter was the former owner of Helon Motors for 65 years, located on South Avenue in Youngstown.

He was a member of the Independent Garage Owners. He enjoyed boating and fishing.

Peter was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown.

Peter is survived by his daughter, Carol Helon Hammill, with whom he made his home in Porter Ranch since 2015; his son, James Peter Helon and his brother, John Helon.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie Margaret (Bosak) Helon, whom he married on September 3, 1949, she died on July 6, 2009 and seven sisters, Sophie, Magdalene, Victoria, Kate, Rose, Ann and Elizabeth.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown, this would have been his 100 year birthday and following the mass the family will continue to celebrate Peter’s life at a luncheon at Donavito’s Restaurant in Struthers.

Arrangements are by the Kirila Funeral Home, in Struthers.

