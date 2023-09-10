YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. “Peggy” Merolillo, 84, formerly of Campbell, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Peggy was born on March 15, 1939, in Bellaire, Ohio, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah (Grapes) Rose.

Peggy worked in sales for Jewel Mart, in Youngstown and later did Home Health Care.

Peggy was a longtime member of Victory Christian Center, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was part of many other church ministries.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Cathi Donlon; her son, Pete Merolillo; nine grandchildren, Domenic, Carmen, Samantha, Melissa, Matthew, Kayte, Christopher, Tessa and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter, Shari Estes; granddaughter, Kristina Lewis and her brother, Larry Rose.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in Peggy’s name.

The family would like to thank Omni Manor and Hospice House for the great care given to their mother.

Online condolences can be given at kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.