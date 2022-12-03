STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side.

Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1952.

As a teenager, Pauline worked at Chrystal’s Bakery to help support her mother after the death of her father and became the primary caretaker of her mother. She also worked in the office at Workingmens.

She married Walter K. Hall on May 11, 1957. They were married for 35 years before his death on March 13, 1993.

Pauline was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church (Christ Our Savior parish), its Mothers’ Club and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a loyal cabbage fryer for Holy Trinity pirohy for over 25 years.

She was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and a member and former branch secretary for the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union.

Pauline was a kind and gentle soul. She started every morning with her daily prayers. She loved the Blessed Mother and prayed the rosary daily. She loved her Catholic faith and her Slovak heritage. She enjoyed the years of gathering with her family for a traditional Slovak Christmas Eve dinner. Pauline donated monthly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for over 25 years. She was a fan of the Cleveland Guardians and watched them regularly on TV. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and listening to country music, especially Dolly Parton and Vince Gill.

As she got older, Pauline really missed her departed family and friends and she herself will be deeply missed and forever loved by her children.

She is survived by her daughters Laura Cossack of Boardman and Shirley Hall of Struthers (with whom she made her home); her son, Kenneth Hall of Struthers; her brother-in-law, Edwin Heidenescher of Omaha, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Cossack and her siblings Margaret (John) Chasko, John (Olga) Korechko, Mary Sharrow (Joseph) Balasko, Joseph (Helen) Korechko and Ann (George) Malinich.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 250 North Bridge Street, Struthers, Ohio, with the Reverend Philip Rogers, officiating.

Visitation prior to the Mass will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Church.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of the Valley in Pauline’s memory.

The family would like to thank the Emergency Department at Mercy Health Youngstown, the staff of the 6th Floor PCC unit, the staff at Hampton Woods and Hospice of the Valley for their care and kindness during her short illness.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.