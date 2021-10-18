Paul “Sully” Sullivan, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Sully” Sullivan, 67, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth in Boardman surrounded by his loving family by his side. He took his final ride on his Harley to the gates of Heaven.

Paul was born April 25, 1954 in Youngstown to the late Paul and Nancy Sullivan.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Paul loved to ride his Harley, play bingo with his wife, spend time with his kids, grandkids and his great-granddaughter and the lottery. He was also an avid Raiders fan, watching the games and calling his grandson, Vinnie, to bet on the games. Paul was known best for always making sure people were fed. Going home hungry was not an option. He was especially known for his Thursday and Sunday Homemade Spaghetti days. He was also known to his neighbors as the Mayor of Creed Street.

He is survived by his wife, LuLu (Cappitte) Sullivan; his children, Mike (Tammy) Sullivan, Jaime (John) Caudill, Dan (Amanda) Sullivan and Stacey Sullivan; his grandchildren, Michael, DJ (Kayla), Jordan, Vinnie, Mylee and Matti; his great-granddaughter, Mela (his little meatloaf); his niece, Samantha; great-niece, Arianna; great-nephew, Santino; his Aunt Betty (Cordova) Bartos; his cousin, Eddie (Phyllis) Sullivan; many, many more cousins; his little dog, Peanut and his best friend, Carmen Neapolitan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nancy (Cordova) Sullivan; his sister, Kathy Wayne and his favorite dogs, Doobie and Bear Bear.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Lunch to follow the funeral service, being held at Tangier in Struthers.

The Sol Man will be dearly missed by his family, community and his many friends.

