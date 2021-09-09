Paul E. Softich, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Softich passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Paul was born on March 17, 1952, in Youngstown, son of the late Emerick and Jacqueline (Real) Softich.

Paul worked as a Truck Driver for R&J Trucking.

Paul loved music and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

Paul is survived by his wife, Tierney (Krause) Softich, whom he married on July 15, 1996; his son, Michael Paul Softich; stepson, Chad (Heather) Hurlbert; cousins, Tom Johnson, Cindy (Walter) Flory, Peter (MaryAnn) Gross, Jr., Kathy Wiseman and four step-grandchildren, Ivan, Logan, Payton and Caleb Hurlbert.

In addition to his parents; Paul was preceded in death his brother, William Softich.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, September 12, 2021, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers, to celebrate Paul’s life.

In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family.

