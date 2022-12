CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Kuzma, 69, of Campbell died on Friday, December 1, 2022.

Paul was born on November 6, 1953.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.