YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Patricia “Patty” Cvetkovich, (73), who was called home Monday, January 24, 2022. Patty was a kind-hearted and caring mother, sister, aunt and friend, who will be deeply missed by so many.

She was born June 24, 1948, in Youngstown, to Wilma (Harasuk) and George Cvetkovich and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Patty is known to and loved by all as a kind and gentle soul, who always put others’ needs before her own. She was devoted to her faith and enjoyed spreading uplifting messages to those around her. Whenever someone needed a listening ear, whether it was to share a laugh or provide comfort, she was there. She loved sending surprise gifts to those she loved, only hinting at what may arrive in the mail, and sharing memories with those around her.

Patty leaves behind her son, Anthony (Carla) Cvetkovich of Huntsville, Alabama; sisters, Nancy (David) Ponziani of Struthers and Barbara (Luby) Ellis-Woroch of Florida; brother, George (Tina) Cvetkovich of Youngstown; nieces, Amy (Vince) Trolio of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Skyann Cvetkovich of Youngstown, Jeanine (Chris) Belfiore of Youngstown; nephew, William (Kayla) Schoolcraft of Youngstown and many other close family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Wilma and George and her two best kitties, Frosty and Peanut.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

A memorial will be held close to her birthday; details will be released by the family at a later time.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers