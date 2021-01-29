Pamela J. Lightner, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela J. Lightner, 59 of Lowellville passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Pam was born on September 18, 1961 in Youngstown daughter of William and Donna (Thompson) Pollock.

Pamela worked for Country Manor and Circle K.

Pam was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends during the Christmas holiday and enjoyed traveling to North Carolina to visit her family.

Pam is survived by her parents; three sons, Robert, David and Josh Lightner; her brother, William (Brenda) Pollock, Jr. and her grandchildren, Lucius and Lucille Lightner.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Jean Thompson and Stanley and Ethel Pollock and her daughter-in-law, Meaghan Galloway.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Pam will be missed by all that knew her.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.