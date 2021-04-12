Orlando Carabbia, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando Carabbia, 93, of Poland, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Orlie was born April 4, 1927, in Lowellville, the son of the late Anthony and Carmel Carbone Carabbia.

Orlie quit high school when he was a senior to enlist in the Navy, where he served honorably as a Seaman First Class and joined the fight during World War II.

After he was honorably discharged, he went to refrigeration school in Chicago, then to the New Castle School of Trades.

He became a bricklayer with a local contractor in Struthers.

He loved and had the knack for designing, creating and building things. He was an entrepreneur, a visionary and a mentor to everyone. When Orlie was younger and before he married, he enjoyed boating and water skiing.

On Nov. 10, 1962, he married “the best women he ever knew,” Francine Rauso of New Castle, Pennsylvania, then moved to Struthers, where he drove trucks for a construction company.

In 1965, Orlie founded and operated Crown Music & Vending Company, Inc. He built the company into a huge success, and for over 50 years was one of the biggest amusement vending companies in the area.

Being a visionary, in 1970, he begged his father to help him buy an out-of-business gas station in Struthers. He drew his plans of the building in the gravel parking lot, and opening in 1971, it would become one of the area’s most famous bar/restaurants. Orlie loved to cook and create new dishes and enjoyed just throwing stuff together and it was always delicious. He was known for the best Italian fried greens in the area. Among numerous other business ventures he built and operated, in 2008, he along with his two sons started rebuilding houses to rent out, which he continued until he retired.

Orlie loved to sing to his children and grandchildren so much that, when he was younger and in California, he was asked to record a song, but regrettably, to this day, had not. Selfless and caring and full of wisdom, he mentored and counseled so many people, changing and saving many lives.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, and had a strong faith in the Lord. He was very thankful and always said, “God has been good to me.” Whatever came his way, he never gave up or complained.

He was very outgoing and sociable toward everyone, making many friends, showing unconditional love to them and his family; he leaves countless teachings of wisdom, funny stories, and songs.

“Orlando leaves behind a great loss in the hearts of those of us who were blessed with the precious gift of having him touch our lives.”

He leaves behind to cherish his beautiful memory, his sons, Orlando Carabbia Jr. and Michael F. Carabbia, both of Struthers; his daughter, Michelle F. Carabbia of Poland Township, with whom he made his home; and his precious grandchildren, Mila Francine and Givanni Michael and also Carla Carabbia and Cathy DePizzo.

In addition to his parents, Orlando was preceded in death by his brother, Charles D. Carabbia and his sister, Jeannie Celec; and his former wife and dear friend, Francine.

The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Anthony Cutrona, Dr. Joshua Gady, and Dr. Patsy Buccino.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, there will be a funeral Mass held at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, celebrated by the Rev. Marian Babjak. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for Mass.

Burial will take place in the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and all guests whose health allows, are asked to please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, visitors should not linger after paying their respects unless staying for the service.

