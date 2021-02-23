Norma C. Stopnick, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma C. Stopnick, 93, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Vero Beach, Florida.

Norma was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Raymond and Marie (Belco) Walsh, Sr.

She was a graduate of the class of 1944 of East High School.

She later worked for Republic Steel in the payroll department where she met her future husband, Paul, by writing him notes on his payroll check stub! Their nuptials were celebrated on May 27, 1950; they were married for 51 years before Paul’s passing in 2002.

They were members of Christ Our Savior Parish (formerly St. Nicholas Church) in Struthers.



An avid participant in “Party Line,” the former local radio call-in program on WBBW, she was known to listeners as “Norma from Struthers” and enjoyed sharing recipes and household tips. She also participated in the informal gatherings of her East High classmates and St. Stanislaus seniors.



Norma is survived by her son, Michael (Cheryl) Stopnick of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; two daughters, Nancy (Dave) Stewart of Vero Beach, Florida and Alice (John – deceased) Ferraro of Boardman and a grandson, Daniel, also of Ft. Lauderdale.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Dolores Walsh and Jean Amer and a brother, Raymond, Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, with Rev. Philip Rogers, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman officiating.



Private burial services will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norma’s name to the VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or to Christ Our Savior Parish, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.



The family wishes to thank VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, especially Case Manager/Nurse Donna and the entire team for their compassionate and loving care of Norma during her final days.



Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

