STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas D. Martin, 51, of Struthers, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital In Youngstown.

Nicholas was born in Youngstown on December 19, 1970, son of he late Donald and LouAnn (Marr) Martin.

Nick will be remembered by his strong love for his family, and motorcycles. He was hardworking entrepreneur who started his own painting business. Nick’s corny jokes will be greatly missed, along with all the wisdom he shared. He was a kindhearted person who would help anyone in need. May his untimely passing be a remindeder this year please watch for motorcycles.

Nicholas is survived by his son, Nicholas Tesyk; his brother, Donald Martin; two sisters, Jody Anderson and Rondalyn Hamerik; nine nieces and nephews, Michael, Cydney, Matthew, Devin, Carleysia, Zade, DJ, Malea and Aubriella; his companion, Jandell DeBinber and his dog, Sassy.

The family will have a private celebration of life service at a later date.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.