YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Ruth Elswick, 84, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

Naomi was born on February 8, 1938 in Sand Fork, West Virginia, daughter of the late Charlie and Arnetta (Conard) Thompson.

Naomi worked for 20 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and for 13 years at Boardman Community Care. She loved her job and helping people but she most enjoyed her loving family.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Naomi is survived by her children, Hensley Lee Elswick of Seminole, Florida, Glenda Darlene Elswick of Youngstown, and David W. (Juliet) Elswick of Largo, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Hensley Elswick whom she married on July 3, 1956, he died in 1983, two brothers, Russel and Roy Lee Thompson and a sister Agnes Keith Thompson.

Calling hours will be held on Monday June 6, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Ellyson Mortuary, 2 Van Horn Drive in Glen Ville, West Virginia, followed by a service. Burial will be in the family cemetery in Glen Ville.

Local arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.