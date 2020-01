STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyvalleyTributes) - Lillian (Ljiljana) Sunjic Bergman, 81 died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was born on May 23, 1938, in Sarajevo, Bosnia daughter of the late Ivan Sunjic and Lucija (Stanic) Sunjic Kozaric. In 1956 she came to America with her mother.