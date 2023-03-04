YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Sweder (52), of Hilliard, Ohio, after a courageous fight with cancer, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Michael was born in Youngstown, on June 10, 1970 to Thomas and Mary Ann (Terlesky) Sweder.

Michael was a graduate of Struthers High School and went on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a degree in Engineering.

Michael was a civil engineer, by trade, with the City of Dublin, Ohio. He was a member of the APWA.

Beyond that, he was a man that knew something about everything! He was a handyman around the house, in the garage, on vehicles and wherever else needed. He even finished two basements himself. He never failed to amaze his wife with his knowledge about so many things. Michael loved cruising on his Harley during short trips with his wife, as well as long, open road trips with his “biker buddies”.

Michael was an absolute fighter as he waged war against his cancer which included numerous bouts of radiation, surgeries, and chemo treatments. He loved and gave of himself unselfishly, and even through his tough circumstances, his concern was always more for others than for himself. He made his loved ones, especially his wife, so incredibly proud of him. His beautiful smile, orneriness and compassion will be greatly missed but we have so many wonderful memories to remember him by.

He is survived by his dear wife of 10 years, Nicole (Biggs) Sweder; his daughter, Riley Sweder; his parents Tom and Mary Ann Sweder and his brother, Jeff (Christie) Sweder along with nephews, Ryan, Jason, and Evan, and many relatives and good friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Katherine Sweder and Stephen and Mary Terlesky and his cousins Michelle, Allison, and Tod.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, there will be a visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Michael will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to be given to The James Cancer Hospital and Research.

You may donate online at https://cancer.osu.edu/for-donors-and-volunteers/how-to-donate or call 800-293-5066 for other methods. You can also donate to Christ Our Savior Parish, in Struthers.

Local arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.