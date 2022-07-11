CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Huzicko, 75, of Campbell, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Michael was born on June 14, 1947, in Youngstown, son of the late Charles and Esther (Lindsay) Huzicko.

Michael was a 1967 graduate of Struthers High School and worked for Youngstown Sheet Tube Company.

He was a member at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell.

Michael served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Michael enjoyed attending car shows with his cars and spending time at the shows with his friends.

Michael is survived by his wife, Karen (Kramer) Huzicko; his son, Joseph Huzicko of Campbell; his daughter, Julie (Louis) Bove of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a brother, Richard ( Penny) Huzicko of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Kathy (Andy) Kosco of Poland and Darlene (Jim) Mehle of Struthers; a grandson, Luciano and four stepgrandchildren, Giovanni, Brittany, Anthony and Louis, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Pavelko and Loretta York and a brother, Charles (Chucky) Huzicko.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home, with Rev. Kevin E. Marks, officiating.

On Monday evening, July 11, 2022, the family will have a car cruise in Lowellville in memory of Michael.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

