Michael M. Hartman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael M. Hartman, 69 of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his residence.

Michael was born on August 14, 1952, son of the late Frederick and Sarah (Libert) Hartman.

Michael worked at Gateway Industries. He liked fixing things. He was involved with Special Olympics. Michael was a great bowler and liked motorcycles and computers. Michael was a very kind person and a funny person. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Michael is survived by his three brothers, George, John and Larry Hartman; his sister, Dorothy Reda and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary Hartman and Frederick Hartman, Jr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, with a service at 6:30 pm.

