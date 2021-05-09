Michael J. Fiscus, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Fiscus, 66, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was born on March 21, 1955.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

A service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael J. Fiscus, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.