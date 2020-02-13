Mary (Mochtak) Rovnak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rovnak, 97, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Mary was born on May 27, 1922, in Czechoslovakia, daughter of the late John and Barbara (Poda) Mochtak.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell.

Mary was known for her cooking and baking, especially her Slovak dishes of, pirohy, haluski, her Christmas Eve mushroom soup and her fabulous kolachi.



Mary is survived by her two daughters, Jane Lopatta of Youngstown and Carol Kojancic of Colorado; her son, Richard (Dick) Rovnak, Sr. of Poland; her grandchildren, Richard (Emily) Rovnak, Jr. of Struthers, Ryan Rovnak of Struthers, James Lopatta of Youngstown and Scott and Brian Kojancic of Colorado and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John J. Rovnak and two brothers, Michael and John in Czechoslovakia.



Private funeral services were held on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Burial was in the St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Inn at Christine Valley, especially, Carol, for the care given to Mary.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.



To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.