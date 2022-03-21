STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved mother, Mary McLandrich on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This day was the feast of St. Joseph’s and her late husband’s birthday. Mary, like Betty White, was just days away from reaching her 100th birthday. She passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and John Frisco, granddaughter and husband, Mara and Dave Reinhart and great-granddaughters, Anna and Mary.

Mary lost the love of her life, Joe Mclandrich, her husband of 59 years, in 2006.

Mary was born on April 15, 1922, in Carbon, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Nick and Stella (Murich) Visnic.

Mary worked as an elevator operator for Mahoning Bank for 20 years.

Mary lived in Struthers for many years and was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Mary loved her independence and continued to live in her home with the help of her daughter, Shirley, until she was 98 years old.

Mary and her husband, Joe, were fishing “buddies”, world travelers, fellow slot players and enjoyed baking together, especially making kolachi during the Christmas holidays. They were devoted parents to their three daughters, Mary Jo, Shirley and Nancy and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, Irene Ginnetti and Tassie Blazinic, going to Mass and talking on the phone with her sister, Helen.

Eventually, she came to live with Shirley and John in Canfield and continued to enjoy family gatherings, talking to her friends, Joann and Trudy and her nieces, Dorothy Balash, Geri Vidman and Sally Braho. Mary was very appreciative of living a long life and one of her wishes was to let others know that her long and healthy life was a gift from God and the good medical care she received from her longtime doctor, Dr. Tom Detesco.

Mary is survived by her three daughters, Mary Jo, Shirley and Nancy and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Visnic and Helen Fredericks and two brothers, Sam and Steve Visnic.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers. A procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

