NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Seman, 86, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Masternick Memorial Nursing Home.

Mary was born on October 28, 1935, in Campbell, daughter of the late John and Anna (Slimak) Lisko.

Mary was a life long area resident growing up in Campbell. She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Mary worked for General Electric and was also a presser for LaFrance Dry Cleaners.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and needlework. She was an avid reader.

After she married her husband Michael, they lived in Poland and later moved to New Middletown.

Mary is survived by her children: daughter, Geri Congemi and her son, Johnathon M. Seman; two grandchildren, Lauren Congemi and Katlin Congemi and her fiance, George Dibo.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Seman whom she married on June 14, 1958, he died on January 29, 2007; her son, Michael J. Seman, Jr.; four brothers, Paul, John, Joseph and Steve and three sisters, Mildred, Helen and Dorthy.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Masternick Memorial Nursing Home in Mary’s name.



Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.