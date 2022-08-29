STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Kasper, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home.

Mary Lou was born February 1, 1930, in Struthers, daughter of the late Andrew and Martha (Hovan) Joseph.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School class of 1948.

She was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman and the Infant Prague Rosary Society and the Byzantine Social Club.

She enjoyed traveling, polka dancing, bowling and watching Hallmark movies. Mary Lou was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Baba), great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

MaryLou leaves behind her children, Kathy (Andy) Artar, Paul (Mary) Kasper, Susan (Russell) Gillam, Denise (Clem) Zumpella and Martha Kasper; her grandchildren, Allison (Sam) Sandusky, Abby (Robert) Stouffer, Ashleigh (Mike) Sumser, Adam (Valerie) Artar and Joe (Danielle) Zumpella and her great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ethan Sandusky, Hannah and Leah Stouffer, Cameron and Camille Sumser, Alex and Amelia Zumpella, Andie and Aiden Artar and Anthony Marzullo.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, whom she married on September 16, 1950; her sister, Dorothy Wagner and her granddaughter, Cindy Martz.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers, with a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m.

A Divine Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Noon at Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. for church.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Infant Jesus of Prague Church maintenance fund.



A special thanks to the staff of Southern Care Hospice for taking great care of our mother.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.