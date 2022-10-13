STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary G. Kerensky, 62 of Struthers, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mary was born on January 31, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late William and Mary (Cruze) Harvischak, Sr.

Mary worked as a clerk for Walmart.

She enjoyed many things over the years; going to Mountaineer Casino, watching her TV shows, taking care of her dogs, spending time with her family, watching her favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns and especially, being a mom and a grandma.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Danielle Wiery; her brother, William Harvischak, Jr.; two sisters, Patty Makosky and Darlene Hibbard; two grandchildren, James Kerensky, Jr. and Dylan Wiery; several nieces and nephews; her very close friend that was like family, Lisa Cox and long time companion, Christopher Weimer.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Kerensky; two sons, James and William Kerensky; her daughter, Darlene Kerensky; a sister, JoAnn Michelle and a brother, Daniel Harvischak



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers. A service will be held at 6:30 p.m.



