CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Perez (Cutrone), 63, walked through the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 27, 2021, with her daughters at her bedside, after her kind, caring, and loving heart became weak.



Mary Ann was born March 12, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louise and Dominic Cutrone.



Mary Ann worked at Northside Hospital in the dietary department for many years before having to retire due to an injury and health related issues. During her time at Northside, she made lifelong friends and her wise cracks and sense of humor was the highlight of many days. She always made people laugh with her jokes and made an impact on the lives of many daily. She was the type of person who would give you her last dollar if you needed it and help in any way possible. She had such a big heart and cared about those around her, making sure everyone in her life was doing well. She would call daily to check on her loved ones and her phone calls and conversations, will be misses by all.



She was a huge Cleveland Browns fan. She would always make football bets with her brothers, knowing the odds were not always in her favor. She enjoyed cheering them on weekly and was the happiest watching them beat the Steelers this year.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Danielle (William) Bland and Patricia Ratliff; her stepchildren, Walter (Dawn) Perez and Kayla Perez; one sister-in-law, Flora Cutrone, four brothers, Victor Cutrone, Dominic (Denise) Cutrone, Michael Cutrone and Kenny Cutrone; many nieces and nephews, as well as an extended family who loved her very much.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Perez; brother, Nick Cutrone, brother in law, Robert Kee and her parents.



Words cannot express how much Mary Ann will be missed, as she has forever impacted the lives of those around her. She is in God’s keeping, but forever in our hearts.



There are no calling hours or services at this time.



Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers. www.kirilafh.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.