NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Cardella, 77, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Mary Ann was born in New Castle on March 4, 1946, daughter of the late Albert and Theresa (Lagnese) Catale.

She was a 1964 graduate of Mohawk High School and later received an Associate’s degree in Business from the New Castle School of Business.

She was the secretary at Bessemer Borough for 31 years.

Mary Ann was very involved at her church and gave a great amount of her time at St. Lawrence Church in Hillsville. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Christian Mothers, she was the first Holy Communion Teacher and she taught Catechism for 40 years. She was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Club and a consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Stephen Cardella, whom she married on February 24, 1968; her son, Stephen (Kimmie) Cardella; her daughter, Terre (Wesley) Yarletts; her brother, Ronald (Jean) Catale; her sister, Alberta Majirsky; her grandchildren, Shane and Sydney Cardella, Brooke (Robert) Dale, Taylor and Devon Yarletts and three great-grandchildren, Emerson, Easton and Ella Dale.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

On Friday, May 5, a funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus Church at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by Reverend Benjamin E. Barr.

Mary Ann will be laid to rest in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Hillsville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kirila Funeral Home.

