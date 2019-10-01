Marty Dean Griffith, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marty Dean Griffith, 56, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Marty was born on November 15, 1962, in Strathmore, Califronia, son of Eddie and Betty Dotson.

Marty served in the United States Army, he was a member of the Wedgewood Park Church and its outreach program and donated a lot of his time at the rescue mission.

He received an associate’s degree in business from Eastern Gateway College.

Marty was a driver with Purple Cat. Marty enjoyed music, watching movies and was an avid sports fan, especially watching the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Angels.

Marty is survived by his companion, Sandie Walters, her daughter, Deborah (Steven) Boyce and their son, Devin and a nephew, Tony Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Algood, Carol Brown and brother, Roger Griffith.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wedgewood Park Church, 1944 South Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.