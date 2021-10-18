Martin W. Zagotti, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marty Zagotti passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born March 31, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio to Diana (Hough) Deichman and the late John Zagotti, Sr.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson Hight School.

He worked at Romemet Specialty Steel.

Marty enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and loved riding his motorcycle whenever possible.

Marty is survived by his daughter, Ashley Span (Rob); sons, John Zagotti and Marty Zagotti; mother, Diana (Hough) Deichman and stepfather, Milton Deichman; brothers, John Zagotti, Jr. (Barb) and Mark Deichman (Deanna); sisters, Lisa (Zagotti) Black and Dawn (Deichman) Brown and grandchildren, Diamond and Destiny Span.

Marty was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Deichman; father, John Zagotti, Sr. and his wife, Sherri L. Zagotti, whom he married November 29, 1997.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue, Struthers, Ohio and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held 5:00 p.m. at Mahoning Sportsman Club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania.