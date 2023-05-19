POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Volovar, 68, passed away Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Youngstown. She fought a very hard battle of head and neck cancer for over a year and a half. She was surrounded by her son, Jason Volovar and her husband, Stephen Volovar.

Marla was born November 22, 1954 in Lakewood, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Busa.

She was a 1973 graduate of Avon High School of Avon, Ohio. As an athlete, she was part of the varsity cheerleading squad all four years, part of the state championship track team and competed in gymnastics.

She later on started up ballroom dancing, which led to her competing and winning tournaments, in addition being hired to perform at various special occasions.

After being in the work field for over 18 years as a copy editor, greenhouse manager, secretary and various other positions.

She married her husband, Stephen, on July 1, 1991 and had their son, Jason, on April 1, 1992.

She was the Vice President for Stephen’s business Lawrence Steel Service, S&S processing and his other positions for 28 years and also copy edited for both him and their son when it came to reports and papers, as well as tutored her son in various subjects up through high school.

She became a homemaker, providing some of the most delicious meals for not only her family but also for neighbors, friends, anyone she could spread joy to. Marla loved to host gatherings, and also made her boys look good when their friends came over. Everyone had their bellies filled and they were always able to take something home to their families. When Jason was in college, he participated in the Dana Piano Studio Guild, which would have bake sales multiple times a year. Her homemade breads were always beloved by the entire Dana School of Music, which included flavors of zucchini, banana, chocolate, blueberry and pumpkin. She also was the repair specialist, painter and kept the house looking spotless. Her husband and son were both spoiled for more than 30 years.

Marla’s other loves were gardening and decorating. For many years, people would drive by to see her beautiful flower displays both in the front yard and back yards, including the Town Crier newspaper doing a segment on her work in a monthly issue. Also nicknamed the “Christmas Queen”, every year during the months of November and December, you could drive by and see from top to bottom Christmas lights, from snowmen, the Star of David and her personal favorites, the family deer collection. No matter what time of year, there would be a theme around the house. She also believed in sending Christmas cards every year, over 100 or more during the holiday season.

Her love of music was also a huge variety, in which every chance she got, would support the arts. Her son accredits his mom with his music career saying without her seeing something in his piano playing abilities and continuing to push him to keep going, even when he wanted to quit, he would not be the musician he is today. Jason was able to learn what music numbers people knew and loved thanks to her vast knowledge of genres, along with many other things.

Marla will be dearly missed by her son, Jason Volovar of Poland, Ohio; husband, Stephen Volovar of Poland, Ohio; her brother Joseph (Tonya) Busa III; her cousins, Dianne (Keith) Cogar, Sharon (Mark) Strebig and Ricky Busa; her brother-in-law, Richard (Joanne) Volovar; sister-in-law, Ruthie Dolovy Volovar and her nephews, Scott Volovar, Chad (Kelly) Volovar, Alex Baker, and Michael Padin.

Family and Friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Josephs Parish in Austintown, 4545 New Road, Youngstown, OH 44515. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon in the Parishes Social Hall will take place after the Mass.

Arrangements are by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.