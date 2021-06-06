Marion A. Quahliero, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion A. Quahliero, Jr. passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

He was born October 28, 1933 to Marion A. Quahliero, Sr. and Rose (Macchiarelli) Quahliero at their home on South Cedar Street in Mahoningtown, Pennsylvania.

Marion is survived by five children, Dr. Debra Pachucki of West Hartford, Connecticut, Cherie Matise (Dr. Joe) of Vero Beach, Florida, Barb Olcott (Doug) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Chris Quahliero and Pat Quahliero, both of whom reside in New Castle. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Lou Quahliero (JoAnne) and John Quahliero (Bonnie). He was a loving “Pop Pop” to his ten grandchildren, Colin Pachucki, Dr. Lauren (Matise) Bulsak (C.J.), Joseph Matise (Morgan), Danielle Olcott, Anthony Olcott, Lucas Olcott, Emily Olcott, Gino Quahliero, Erika Quahliero and Elizabeth Quahliero. He was the best ever Pop Pop to his grand furbabies, Chloe, Lily and Luna.

He was a wonderful friend to many, always talking to and helping people. His nicknames were Junior, Buzz, The Buzzard and Mario.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Tony Quahliero and an unborn infant boy.

Marion’s first job at the age of 12, was at Saccomanno’s in Mahoningtown. He had his own business with Dandee Potato Chips. Marion opened Kroger Market in Lincoln Knolls Plaza in Youngstown, Ohio, which later became Sparkle Market. Taking on the tradition of working on the railroad from his father, Marion was a brakeman and conductor for the Pennsylvania & Lake Erie railroad for 17 years. Later in life, Marion was in sales with Catholic Cemeteries. He helped out with produce at Liberty Market in Mahoningtown and no one could pick a better watermelon than Marion. He also worked at Silver Maple Foods. Marion later drove tour busses everywhere east of the Mississippi and then drove city busses for the New Castle Transit Authority.

In his younger years, Marion was a ball player, as were all of the Quahliero brothers. He started out playing fast-pitch softball with Liberty AC. They were the Class B state champs in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He was on many sponsored teams in the county league. He then played baseball with Croton AC winning several championships in a row with his brothers, Tony and Lou. He simultaneously played slow-pitch softball with Liberty AC. Marion was lucky to play in a tournament on Crescent Café, a team managed by his brother, Lou, in which Marion and Lou played outfield, his brother, Tony, was the third baseman and his youngest brother, John, who was also an infielder. Marion was nicknamed “speedy” for his “blinding speed” in running the bases.

Visitation will held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Burial will take place at St. Lucy Cemetery in Mahonington.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

Arrangements were handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers, Ohio

