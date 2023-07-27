STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marie A. Pavlicko, 84, passed away Monday evening, July 17, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with family members at her side.

Marie was born April 26, 1939, in Wilton, New York, daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Barud) Pollio Cubellis.

Marie graduated from New Castle High School in 1957.

Marie was married to the late Frank M. “Susko” Pavlicko on November 14, 1959, and became a permanent resident of Struthers soon thereafter.

Marie was a devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, serving on parish council as Secretary for 20 years. As the family matriarch, she loved having the traditional family dinner every Sunday, as well as being the host for holidays and birthdays. She enjoyed cooking and baking assorted cakes and cookies, especially pizzelles and clothes pin cookies for Christmas. Her stuffed cabbage was amazing! She absolutely adored her grandchildren and took every opportunity to care for them.

After having three boys, she began her academic journey at Youngstown State University, earning two degrees: A Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1969, and a Master of Science in Counselor Education in 1971. Then in 1985, she received her Doctorate of Education Administration from the University of Akron.

Marie was an accomplished academic as an educator, administrator, author, and businesswoman. She began her career in 1968 teaching seventh grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Struthers. Marie taught mathematics at Springfield Local Middle School, and upon earning a master’s degree, became one of their guidance counselors for many years. In 1978, Dr. Pavlicko wrote the Career Education Program for Mahoning County. While engaged in Career Education for over three decades, Dr. Pavlicko served as the Career Development and Economic Education Supervisor for the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. In addition, she was an associate member of the graduate faculty at Youngstown State University from 1982 – 1989. As a faculty member, Dr. Pavlicko worked as a part-time instructor in the Department of Counseling, co-authoring the book “A Young Person’s Guide to Getting and Keeping a Good Job,” the JIST course curriculum for students. Upon her retirement from Career Development in 2006, she devoted herself completely to the family business with her son Randy, just as she did with her husband.

Dr. Pavlicko was a National Certified Counselor. Her professional accomplishments include: Chi Sigma Iota, Phi Delta Kappa, Kappa Delta Pi, Ohio Counseling Association, East Ohio Counselor’s Association, Youngstown State University Alumni Society, the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators, and honorary member of the Boardman Rotary Club. Marie was named the Outstanding Career Education Coordinator in 1998, was presented the Boardman Rotary Vocational Service Award in 1999, and was presented the Lucille G. Ford Award by the Ohio Council on Economic Education in 2003. She was also honored as an Outstanding Alumni of the Beeghly College of Education in May, 2003, was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International in September, 2003, and received the Industrial Information Institute’s 2005 Eileen Award for improving business education in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. As a tribute to her 36 years of dedication to a career in education and career development services in Ohio, Marie earned the “Ohio Pioneer in Education” award in 2005.

Marie is survived by her two sons, Francis M. (Martha) Pavlicko, Jr. and Randy J. (Kristina Mariotti) Pavlicko Sr.; a brother, Robert (Janice) Pollio; her grandchildren, Amanda (Brett Persely) Pavlicko, Randy (Katherine) Pavlicko, Jr., and Corrine Pavlicko; her nieces, Debi (Richard) Allebach, Bethann Pollio-DeCesare, and Kristie (Michael) Ross; extended family; and all her great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her stepfather Albert Cubellis, husband Frank M. “Susko” Pavlicko, her son, Dr. Joseph J. Pavlicko, her grandson, Matthew Pavlicko, a brother, Joseph “Skipper” Pollio, and her sister, Joan Parker.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Ave. Struthers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church/ Christ Our Savior Parish, celebrated by Rev. Bernard R. Bonnot. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for church. Marie will be laid to rest with her husband and son in St. John Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Purple Cat.

