STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko.

Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950.

She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in Campbell, Ohio in 1999.

Marian was active at St. Elizabeth’s Church and St. Joseph’s Church in Campbell.

She was a resident of The Villa Maria Senior Apartments for 11 years and was very active in many social groups.

Marian was also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for many years. She was an active member of the Carpatho Rusian Society.

She is survived by her brother, Robert J. Democko of Boardman and her niece, Melissa Democko (Robert) Boughner. In addition, she leaves many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Dzurnak and her son, Andrew, Jr.; her sisters, Sophie Savikas, Elizabeth Sevasko and Margaret Dobos and her brothers, Joseph, Paul, John, Stephen and Charles Democko.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. John the Baptist Church on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for church.

Marian will be laid to rest in St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special Thanks to her Villa Maria friends for all the kindness they showed Marian and especially her dear friend, Clara Kana for all the love and support throughout the years.