CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers for David Maldonado who passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

David was born on August 28, 1962, in Youngstown, son of the late Fernando and Wanda (Caruso) Maldonado.