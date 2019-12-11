Louis F. Schepka, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis F. Schepka, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center after a three year battle with Leukemia.

He was born July 12, 1947 in Struthers, son of the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka.

He was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School.

Lou was an accomplished mechanical engineer who owned and operated Steel Valley Design of Struthers for 25 years.

In his younger years, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Golden Gloves Boxing.

He enjoyed jogging and playing many sports. Lou was also an avid woodworker and made beautiful furniture and cabinets.

Lou was also a past president of the Foster Parent Association.



He enjoyed boating with his family and friends at his summer retreat at Lake Chautauqua Camping Resort in New York.

Throughout his success in life, Lou was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked. He had a kind and caring heart and will be forever missed. He changed lives whether it was buying lunch or buying a house, he would do anything for anyone.

Lou is survived by his wife, Nancy (Melia) Schepka whom he married on April 1, 1967 and had three children, Lori (Sean) Varkonda, Rebecca (Jeff) Dutton and Robert Schepka. He leaves seven loving grandchildren, Mariah, Jordan and Kyle Varkonda, Charles Schepka, Alayna, Gianna and Jeffrey Dutton; his brother, Mickey (Evelyn) Schepka; his sister, Judi Schepka and 14 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Nemes and a nephew, Jason Nemes.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff at The Hope Center and the compassionate nurses and aides at Masternick Memorial.

