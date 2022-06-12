STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Mary (Micenko) Cioci died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, two weeks shy of her 90th birthday, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on May 28, 1932, in Campbell, Ohio, to Joseph and Catherine (Kozusko) Micenko. The family later moved to Struthers, where she grew up and attended school.

On January 3, 1953, she married the love of her life, Peter Carl Cioci, whom she met at Idora Park. They settled in Struthers and raised their two sons, John Joseph and David Mark.

She primarily took care of her home and family when her children were young but also worked at Allie’s Weigh and Komara Jewelers.

She enjoyed cooking Italian and Slovak specialties such as wedding soup and stuffed cabbage and frequenting flea markets and auctions. She also traveled with other senior citizens from St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers to places such as Las Vegas, New York City and Myrtle Beach.

She was active with the Struthers chapter of the TOPS Club and with TRIO (Transplant Recipients International Organization) after her son, David, received a kidney transplant.

She loved to brag about her grandchildren and great grandchildren to anyone who would listen.

A highlight of her later years was when she was nominated to the prom court at Elmwood assisted living facility in Hubbard, where she lived for the past five years.

She is survived by her son, John (Annette) Cioci of Struthers; granddaughters, Michelle (Ryan) Adams of Tonawanda, New York and Cristal (Mario) Olivera of Wesley Chapel, Florida and grandson, Anthony (Miranda) Cioci of Poland. She is also survived by great-grandsons Alejandro and Victor Olivera and great-granddaughter, Evangeline Cioci, along with niece Diane Peduto and several cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son David and brother, Donald.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood for their loving care and devotion during her time there.

A private funeral service was previously held at Kirila Funeral Home.

Burial was at St. John Cemetery in Lowellville.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.