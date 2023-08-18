YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Marie Maceyko passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at The Inn at Poland Way.

Loretta was born on June 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Susan Antal Matis.

She was a 1953 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, in Youngstown, Ohio. Loretta was proud to say that she skipped second grade and graduated high school when she was just 16 years old.

During high school, she worked at a bakery. Later on, she was a telephone switchboard operator at the Ohio Bell Telephone company, until 1962.

She met her husband at a dance hall. When she was 19 years old, she married Frank Paul Maceyko on July 17, 1954. Their song was “Twilight Time” by The Platters.

She was a homemaker and lived a life dedicated to her family. She and her husband raised their two sons in Campbell. They instilled into their sons a strong work ethic. Randy became an optometrist and Ron became a dermatologist.

They had a 50 year golden wedding anniversary party and an additional four years of marriage, until her husband, Frank, passed away on August 20, 2008.

Loretta enjoyed the family reunion cookouts at Mosquito Lake and having family fish fries. The love of baking was passed onto her from her father, who worked at Schwebel’s Baking Company. She enjoyed baking kolache, pineapple squares, apple and strawberry pies. She also liked the outdoors, mowing the grass, shoveling the snow and walking the 3 mile East Golf and Hike Bike Trail. She enjoyed walking Lacey, the family miniature white schnauzer.

Loretta enjoyed attending the sporting, musical and academic honor events of her five grandchildren. She could be seen at many Poland baseball and basketball games, watching her grandsons, Ryan and Brandon. Loretta liked cheering on LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Church in Campbell. After moving to Struthers in 2000, she became a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

Loretta was very giving of her time and always willing to help. Her life was centered around her family and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Randall M. (Dr. Robin) of Poland, grandsons, Dr. Ryan and Dr. Brandon of Poland and Dr. Ronald F. (Mary) of Central City, Pennsylvania, granddaughter, Katie Maceyko (David Frankenfield) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, great-granddaughters, Lucy and Rita; grandson, Dr. Steven (Dr. Meghan) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, grandson, Andrew F. Maceyko (fiancée, Jenna) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a sister, Dorothy Felden of Poland; nephew, Dr. Robert M. (Joanne) Felden of Hudson, Ohio; nephew, David M. (Alice) Felden of Boardman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Brindiar.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m., at the funeral home, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Poland.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemeterv, followed by a luncheon at Stonebridge restaurant in Canfield.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Church.

Please visit www.kirilafh.com to send online condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air August 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.