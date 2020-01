STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyvalleyTributes) – Lillian (Ljiljana) Bergman, 81, of Struthers, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Youngstown.

A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home.