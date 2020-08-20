Leticia M. (Acosta) Collazo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Leticia M. (Acosta) Collazo passed away Saturday, August 15.

Leticia was born August 6, 1954.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leticia M. (Acosta) Collazo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: