Leticia M. (Acosta) Collazo, Youngstown, Ohio

Kirila Funeral Home

August 15, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Leticia M. Collazo, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Leticia M. (Acosta) Collazo passed away Saturday, August 15.

Leticia was born August 6, 1954.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leticia M. (Acosta) Collazo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com