Leonard W. Horvath, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard W. Horvath, 91 of Struthers, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.

Leonard was born in Youngstown on June 7, 1928, son of the late Peter and Mary (Bosanac) Horvath.

He graduated from Struthers High School where he lettered in football as a quarterback.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps serving during WWII. He was a Corporal and received a WWII Victory Medal and the American Theatre Medal.

Leonard played in the Tamburitzans Group for over 40 years. He was a 50-year member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, (CFU).

Leonard worked as a foreman for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 35 years.

He was a member at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

He loved watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Leonard loved fishing and traveling by car on vacation. He was a big supporter of his grandchildren.

Leonard is survived by three sons, William Horvath of Struthers, Robert Horvath of Newton Falls and Edward Horvath of Youngstown; his daughter, Leslie Visnic of Ambler, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Adrienne Visnic, Nicholas Horvath, Robert Horvath, Jr. and Jason Horvath and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Herbolich) Horvath whom he married on April 28, 1950, she died on January 30, 2007 and his brother, George Horvath.

The family will have a private visitation and service at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

Burial is in St. John Cemetery.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Leonard’s name.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard W. Horvath, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.