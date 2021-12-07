STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura L. Shingleton, 55, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Hospice House.

Laura was born on April 14, 1966, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Donald and Grace (O’Hara) McCammon.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

She enjoyed cooking, reading and loved her cats and dogs. She was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Laura enjoyed her family especially her granddaughters.

Laura is survived by her husband, Robert Shingleton whom she married on November 7, 2001, three children, Joseph (Kinzie) Lantini, Taralyn (George) Rusu and Emilee Shingleton, her brother Donald McCammon Jr., her granddaughters, Isabella, Giavanna, Deanna, Liliana, and Cora, three sisters, Rita Reber, Kelly McCammon and Maureen Ramsey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a sister, Annie McCammon.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

In place of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.

The family felt the importance to recognize that Laura had ALS, “Lou Gehrig’s Disease” for 4 1/2 years.