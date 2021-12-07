CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry J. Gage, 73, of Campbell, passed away on December 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Larry was born on February 1, 1948, son of the late Ted and Mary (Tofil) Gage.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve in the US Army.

Larry retired from City Concrete

. He was a member of AA for 36 sober years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Joyce (White) Gage, whom he married on August 12, 2005, a stepson, John Poling of Kent; two sisters, Theodora Mancini of Poland, Mirian (Rich) Dippolito of Fisherville, Kentucky and his dogs, Buddy and Juniper.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gage.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm with a service starting at 3:30 pm, at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Youngstown Area Inter Group, and the New Lease On Life Animal Rescue.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.